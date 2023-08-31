WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer and with that comes heavy traffic for many Bay Area travelers.

The Federal Aviation Administration predicts this weekend to be the third busiest travel weekend of the year with AAA saying travel is up by 4 percent compared to last year.

If you plan on hitting the roads, the worst time to travel on Thursday will be from noon to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, expect heavy traffic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with normal traffic on Sunday.

Monday, however, will see traffic return from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When it comes to fueling up, AAA says California’s average gas price is $5.29 per gallon, which is almost $1.50 higher than the national average.

Here are the average gas prices across the Bay Area, according to AAA: