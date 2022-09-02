SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The holiday travel season is in full swing at Bay Area airports as people head to their Labor Day weekend destinations.

Angelica Valentinez arrived at SFO early Friday evening for her first flight since the pandemic. She is headed to Arizona for what she called a “kayaking adventure.”

“You know, it’s not over, but at least things are opening again, and get out there and get going. Do what’s fun,” she said.

She is one of some 65,000 passengers flying out Friday from SFO. So far, airport officials say things have been running smoothly.

“We’ve got good operations out here. Weather is cooperating so far,” said SFO Duty Manager Russell Mackey. “We’re about 80 percent of what we were doing prior to the pandemic so you’ll notice some lines and it’s busy when you get out here.”

According to Hopper, an online travel site, domestic travel is up 20 percent compared to 2019. In the Bay Area, air traveler counts are nearing pre-pandemic levels.

The lines were long at Oakland International Airport as well. Officials said it’s been the busiest summer since 2019.

“We’re expecting around a quarter of a million passengers during that time period. So that is around 92 percent of what we saw pre-pandemic. So yes, we are looking at a very busy weekend,” said Kaley Skantz, a spokesperson for Oakland International Airport.

It was also bustling at San Jose International Airport. Around 55,000 passengers are expected to pass through over the three-day holiday weekend.

Airport officials there said the busiest hours for departing passengers have been 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Back at SFO, some are looking forward to spending Labor Day weekend in the Bay Area.

“We’re going to Napa for the weekend, hang out and meet some buddies in the Bay,” said SFO traveler Jack Birmingham.

While SFO saw the most passengers come through on the Friday before the Labor Day weekend, they do recommend you get to the airport at least two hours before domestic flights, three hours in you are flying internationally.