Lafayette asks for states help to stop protests on highway overpass

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Lafayette is asking for the state’s help handling pro-Trump protesters on the El Curtola overpass.

City council members say the protesters are a danger to drivers below on Highway 24 — that they and the flags are a distraction.

Lots of people honking in support of these protesters and a lot of people coming by who are not so supportive.

Regardless, these protesters show up every Monday and Friday and plan to continue to do so.

“It’s about a 50/50 ratio, 50 are screaming they are angry they are flipping me off the other 50 percent are Trump supporters,” Glen Gulick said.

Every Monday and Friday, you’ll find Trump supporters waving flags on the El Curtola overpass, something many city officials are trying to stop.

“They don’t like seeing regular people who just love their country coming and not being intimidated by a city council that’s having a tantrum,” Lisa Disbrow, Patriots of Contra Costa organizer, said.

Lisa Disbrow is the organizer of patriots of Contra Costa, she and about a dozen other people show up twice a week here and look forward to the honks and hellos they receive from supporters driving by on the overpass and below on Highway 24.

Disbrow was here before the election and continues to show up on Friday.

“We believe it was a fraudulent election. We believe that the person currently residing in the white house shouldn’t be there,” Disbrow said.

City council members have talked about these protesters at many meetings but didn’t take official action until this week.

They’re concerned about the safety of drivers who may be distracted by the flags, the mayor says affixing flags and banners to the fence on the overpass is also a state violation and is asking the California Highway Patrol to step up and enforce the law.

“I think they are trying to control us and we have first amendment rights and they really don’t have any authority to control us because we are not doing anything illegal,” Morgan Buchanan said.

The city needs the state’s help because the city does not have any power or authority to regulate or prevent the protests — the state owns the bridge and CHP is responsible for the drivers below.

“This lady drove by and said we have no right to be here which is false this is a public property we are taxpayers we are Americans I have every right,” Disbrow said.

Disbrow says they put the signs up and the flags up at 4 and take them down by 6:30, they say they always clean up.

She says if businesses can hang signs, they should be able to as well.