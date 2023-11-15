(KRON) — A kidnapping suspect was arrested on Tuesday several weeks after he escaped a mental health diversion program, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said. Kenneth David McIsaac was assigned to the program 13 months after he allegedly held a Lafayette family hostage at gunpoint.

McIsaac was sent to the program on Sept. 5 despite “a vigorous opposition” from the Contra Costa County DA’s office, according to a press release from the office. He was in custody for more than a year before that. He escaped on Oct. 24.

“The court determined that a mental health diversion program would provide more effective treatment for McIsaac’s condition and released him from custody,” the DA’s office wrote in a press release.

McIsaac had a no-bail warrant for his arrest after his escape. The Lafayette Police Department was notified on Tuesday that McIsaac had possibly been sighted in Oakland’s Montclair neighborhood, the department said. LPD responded to the neighborhood, and McIsaac surrendered to a K-9, police said.

He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, and DA Diane Becton terminated his mental health diversion status.

Original Arrest

McIsaac, who was 31 years old at the time, pulled a gun on a mother and daughter walking to their car at their Lafayette apartment complex on Sept. 24, 2022, the DA’s office said.

A family of four was held hostage for more than five hours before one of the victims overpowered McIsaac. 911 was called, and McIsaac was hospitalized for injuries he suffered during the incident.

He was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, criminal threats and child abuse.