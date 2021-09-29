Lafayette leaders discuss safety after crossing guard hit, killed by driver

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – It has been three weeks since school crossing guard Ashely Dias was struck and killed by a driver in front of Stanley Middle School in Lafayette.

His death has prompted calls for improved road safety in the city.

On Wednesday night, city leaders held a special meeting to discuss issues surrounding pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Residents in Lafayette had the opportunity to voice their concerns about safety here on the roads.

Many of them said that there needs to be improvements especially near schools where kids are often crossing the street.

The September 8th killing of Dias brought sadness and a want for change in Lafayette.

Witnesses say the 45-year-old was helping children cross the street in front of the school when he was hit.

Dias’ death has renewed calls for street safety in the city.

“There have been six deaths. Pedestrian and traffic deaths since 2014 in crosswalks, in a roundabout the crosswalk where Mr. Dias was killed was known to be an issue.”

“Walking my kids to school should be a happy thing and yet it’s terrifying.”

Lafayette city and school leaders listened to the public’s concerns in a special meeting Wednesday night.

Issues ranging from speeding to drivers not paying attention.

Officials have said there are road improvements being made. Some projects already underway involve pedestrian crossings at a number of local schools, such as Happy Valley Elementary and Acalanes High School.

Dias’ recent death has strongly affected the Stanley Middle School community. Some students also weighed in with their concerns.

The school’s student council is requesting speed humps and flashing crosswalk signs be put in front of the campus to prevent another tragedy. Some residents are simply urging for more to be done.

KRON4 reached out to the Lafayette Police Department for more information about the September 8th accident that killed Dias — They have not released what led up to the crash or the driver’s identity.

They’re only saying that the investigation is ongoing.