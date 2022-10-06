LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — A Lafayette man faces 12 felony counts for allegedly holding a family at gunpoint, according to a press release on Thursday from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the victims were held hostage for more than five hours.

Kenneth David Mcisaac, 31, pulled a gun on a mother and her daughter on Sept. 24 around 3:00 p.m., the DA said. There was no address provided for where the alleged crime was committed.

Per the DA, the victims were walking back to their Lafayette apartment complex when Mcisaac “forced them into their residence at gunpoint and proceeded to hold the entire family of four hostages for over five hours.”

At one point, an adult victim was able to break free and physically overpower Mcisaac. After a 911 call, emergency crews arrived, and Mcisaac was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

He was later booked into the West County Detention Facility, where he remains in custody. He is facing charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, criminal threats and child abuse. His next court date is Nov. 30.