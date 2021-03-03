Lafayette officials address concerns of pro-Trump demonstrations on highway overpass

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – A group of pro-Trump supporters was seen waving flags and holding signs on an overpass above Highway 4.

Demonstrators like this have been meeting in another East Bay city twice a week since August and city leaders are trying to figure out what to do to stop it.

Protesters were not in Lafayette on Wednesday but they were seen in Martinez.

In Lafayette, people say they are protesting twice a week even after the election and they are tired of it.

Photos show Trump supporters on the El Curtola Bridge in Lafayette — It’s an overpass just above Highway 24.

No one was on the bridge on Wednesday afternoon, but neighbors say at least a dozen people show up twice a week and hold signs and wave flags, sometimes playing music and using bullhorns.

The demonstrators were on this bridge before the election and are still showing up on Monday and Friday afternoons.

Lafayette City Council members are now trying to figure out what to do about it as neighbor complaints are pouring in about the safety of drivers below.

“This issue is one that keeps me up at night. It is the one that is, it is a tough one. It is a complicated issue, obviously, now that we are bringing in state agencies it just makes everything far more complicated,” Mayor Susan Candell said.

The city council wants the state, who owns the bridge, to step in but it’s the California Highway Patrol that’s responsible for the safety of the drivers underneath the bridge on Highway 24.

Lafayette police say they park nearby and are prepared to take action. They have made two arrests so far.

“We have made arrests where applicable and we have presented cases to the DA office,” Chief Ben Alldritt said.

The mayor released a statement a few weeks ago, that said she’s concerned about reports of violence and intimidations on the overpass, but that:

“All members of the public, no matter where they live, have the right to peacefully assemble on the overpass. If the City of Lafayette were to hinder those rights, it could expose the City to significant legal challenges, and perhaps, make Lafayette a focal point for future protests.”

The city council has already discussed this issue multiple times but no action has taken place just yet.

They’ll be back at it on Monday.