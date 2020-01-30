Lafayette trails reopen after wild pigs cause $25,000 in damage

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — Nineteen wild pigs have been “safely” removed and trails in Lafayette are back open Thursday after the feral animals caused $25,000 in damage to park and residential land over the course of several months.

With the help of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Lafayette police, the pigs were trapped and removed, the city said.

Trails at the Lafayette Community Park are now open.

City officials are continuing to monitor parks and trails in case the pigs return.

If you encounter a wild pig, do not approach them and stay off trails and parks after sundown.

The pigs first destroyed baseball field at Lafayette Community Park in October.

Fields at Burton Valley Elementary School were also hit.