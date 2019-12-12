Lafayette working with state to stop wild pigs from destroying land

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — Wild pigs in Lafayette have been destroying public and private fields and now the city is working with state fish and wildlife officials to do something about it.

“This is the most recent damage in the park from the pigs,” said Jonathan Katayanagi, director of Lafayette Parks, Trail and Recreation.

Chewed up by at least 40 feral hogs, most of Lafayette Community Park now off limits to the public.

“They roam the land eating anything they can,” Katayanagi said.

Katayanagi says the wild pigs first ripped the ballfields up in October.

As bad as they look now, with patches of grass missing, he says the fields were in worse shape at the beginning.

More like what the area around the playground looks like now.

“And, then early November, they came back and hit the school fields,” he said.

He’s referring to Burton Valley Elementary School — which is now also dealing with the problem.

Katayanagi says fixing the community park is a priority.

A temporary fence has been installed to keep the wild pigs out.

“Right now, we’re feeling good about our repairs. The fields are looking good. We’ve down fresh seed,” he said.

He believes the fields will be ready for use by the spring.

But that’s after $75,000 in repairs.

The trails behind the Lafayette Community Center have been closed off to the public.

Jeff Moore is using one of the few still open.

“We haven’t had problems with them in the past. I think that they’ve just moved into the area and are trying to figure out how to get by,” Moore said.

“There’s property damage here, there’s property damage in the neighborhoods. So, we want to help control the population and make sure everybody’s safe out on the trails,” Katayanagi said.

The trapper hired by the city and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife will determine what to do with the pigs.

Though they’ve been around for years, a lack of rain has lead to their presence in the lower grounds, looking for food.

They’re mostly seen roaming at dawn and dusk.

Don’t approach them and keep pets and small children away.

