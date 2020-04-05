Laguna Honda Hospital reports 14 cases of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Laguna Honda Hospital reported a total of 14 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Eleven patients are employees and three are residents. Of the staff, eight have been in patient-care positions.

Officials say all 14 are in good condition.

More COVID-19 cases are expected in the Laguna Honda community, among staff and residents.

The City has requested help for the outbreak at the hospital from the California Department of Public Health and the CDC. Both agencies have sent experts to work onsite including infection control nurses, infectious disease physicians and epidemiologists.

