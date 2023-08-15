(KRON) — Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco has applied for recertification with federal regulators. The hospital lost its Medicare and Medicaid funding following several scandals including claims of patient abuse, patient overdoses and safety violations.

If the hospital is not certified by next month, it will be forced to discharge or relocate roughly 700 patients. Certification experts conducted assessments on the hospital and made recommendations on potential improvements that could be made.

The recertification process starts with submitting an application followed by inspections. After inspections are made, there is a period of time to show the hospital remains compliant, the city said.

A full survey of the hospital is conducted after the compliance period ends. The process for recertification is expected to take several months.