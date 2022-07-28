SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco has officially paused the transferring of its patients, according to a press release from the San Francisco Department of Public Health. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) had previously required the hospital to transfer or discharge all residential patients by mid-September, the Department of Public Health explained in the statement.

The CMS terminated Laguna Honda’s Hospital participation in Medicare and Medicaid Provider Participation Programs in April 2022. The hospital has been working towards getting recertified.

As of Thursday, the hospital has paused transferring and discharging, which impacts approximately 600 residents. CMS, the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Healthcare Services are all in agreement with the decision, the release states.

Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health said in a statement Thursday, “today’s agreement to halt all patient discharges and transfers will allow the dedicated Laguna Honda staff to focus on caring for patients and not moving them.” The Department of Public Health explained that the transfer of patients can be stressful and very time consuming.

In a Tweet, Mayor London Breed said, “we can do the work to bring Laguna Honda back into compliance without traumatizing patients and families by forcing them out of the hospital.” Laguna Honda Hospital does not have a deadline for the transfer or discharge.

Laguna Honda will continue to focus on being recertified in the Medicare and Medicaid Provider Participation Programs, the press release indicates. Interim Chief Executive Officer with Laguna Honda Hospital said in a statement, Laguna Honda has served San Francisco’s most vulnerable residents for 150 years and we plan to do so for another 150 years.”