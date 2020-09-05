Lake Berryessa closed over Labor Day weekend

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Extreme heat and high fire danger returns this Labor Day weekend.

An excessive heat warning goes into effect starting Saturday and people looking to cool off will not be able to enjoy a popular North Bay lake.

This closure comes from the US Bureau of Reclamation..

The Hennessey Fire, part of the LNU Complex fires, tore through this area and hundreds of workers will be out here throughout the weekend to help make the lake safe again.

While that’s going on, Napa County deputies want people to stay away.

Napa County’s Lake Berryessa might seem like the ideal place to cool off and escape this weekend’s scorching temperatures but because of the Hennessey Fire, the lake is off-limits through Labor Day.

“The areas surrounding the lake, the infrastructure and in some places the roadway itself suffered some pretty significant damage,” Jon Crawford said.

Napa County Undersheriff Jon Crawford says deputies will be patrolling the lake to keep people away.

The closure is for safety and will allow hundreds of crews to remove trees, clear out roads and put in new utility poles and lines.

All that work needs to happen without visitors flocking to the lake.

“There’s just a lot of things that need to be taken care of, cleaned up, repaired before people can really safely come back and recreate at Lake Berryessa,” Crawford said.

The Hennessey Hire is the largest of the LNU Complex fires. It’s burned more than 310,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of buildings and has killed 3 people in Napa County.

Land torched by the flames can be seen in areas all along the lake, the undersheriff says now is not the time to come.

“We would definitely appreciate people heed our request. Heed the closure and recreate somewhere else besides Lake Berryessa particularly this Labor Day weekend,” Crawford said.

For those looking to go boating this weekend in Napa County, Lake Hennessey is open but people are not allowed to swim or paddle board.

