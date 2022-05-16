OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Lake Merritt BART station has reopened after it closed Monday evening while BART police dealt with a person on the tracks. The incident began at 6:23 p.m., BART told KRON4.

BART said at 8:12 p.m. that the Lake Merritt station was open again. Because of the situation, there was a 10-20 minutes delay across the system.

Police detained the person who entered the trackway and caused the brief closure and subsequent delays.

“BART service has topped between Coliseum and Lake Merritt, West Oakland and Lake Merritt and 12th Street and Lake Merritt due to police activity,” a BART update said.

While the train service was stopped, AC Transit provided a bus bridge from the West Oakland station to the 12th Street, Lake Merritt, Fruitvale and Coliseum stations, BART said. There was also a bus bridge at the Fruitvale station that goes to Lake Merritt, 12th Street and West Oakland.