(KRON) — The suspect in a fatal shooting outside the Lake Merritt BART station last week has been charged, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s office. Juan Martinez, 45, faces charges of murder, felony criminal threats and additional sentencing enhancements, DA Pamela Price’s office said in a statement.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 8, shortly after 2:30 p.m. near the bus zones adjacent to the station. The altercation stemmed from a dispute over an electric scooter, according to BART police.

Martinez is currently being held in Santa Rita Jail without bail. If convicted, he faces a possible prison sentence of 25 years to life, according to the DA’s office.