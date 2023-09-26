(KRON) — Oakland’s Rotary Nature Center, located at Lake Merritt, caught fire Tuesday night, the Oakland Fire Department said.

OFD responded to the building at 7:25 p.m. The fire affected about 10-15% of the building’s exterior wall and roof but was contained there, per the fire department.

The blaze was brought under control at 7:45 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

The nature center is located at 600 Bellevue Ave., on the northern shore of Lake Merritt. It holds educational displays and exhibits.

