Lakeshore Elementary to close for 14 days after 4 students reportedly have respiratory illness

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Lakeshore Elementary School in San Francisco is closing after four students and some adult family members were suffering from reported respiratory illness, according to the San Francisco Unified School District.

The announcement was made Wednesday evening after the district learned of their symptoms.

The Department of Public Health is investigating and testing the students at this time for coronavirus.

Officials say there are no confirmed cases at Lakeshore or other schools in the district but due to the health department’s recommendation, the school will be closed for 14 days.

The district advises students and their families to self-quarantine and stay at home and monitor their health.

“We are in the midst of a challenging public health situation, and new information is surfacing rapidly,” Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said. “We know this information is cause for concern. We will continue to work closely with health experts to inform these important decisions.”

