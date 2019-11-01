Lakeville Highway closed due to fatal traffic collision

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Officials are investigating a fatal traffic collision on Lakeville Highway, per CHP Santa Rosa Twitter page.

The collision occurred on Lakeville Highway near Cannon Lane.

The highway is closed between State Route 37 and State Route 116 while officials continue to investigate.

A CAL Fire vehicle is believed to be involved.

Authorities say alternate routes for Marin to Sonoma County will be either Highway 101 or State Route 121.

No additional details are available at this time, check back for updates.