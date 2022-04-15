CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — Cupertino city officials announced the city annexed nearly eight acres of land that will be turned into a new park.

Santa Clara County sold the Lawrence-Mitty parcels to Cupertino. Apple funded the purchase as part of an earlier agreement with the city for developing the tech giant’s Apple Park headquarters.

Mayor Darcy Paul noted that the city currently lacks enough neighborhood parks for its residents.

“This has been a long-awaited addition to the City of Cupertino,” said Mayor Darcy Paul. “The Cupertino City Council and members of the community are delighted to see that our hard work over the years to add significant park space to Cupertino – particularly in a park-deficient area – has reached this milestone.”

The city is preparing a Lawrence-Mitty Master Plan and is collecting input and ideas from the community for the future development.

Community members can provide input by taking this online survey before May 23.

The property consists of approximately 7.8 acres located between Lawrence Expressway, Interstate 280, and Bollinger Road, with the Saratoga Creek running through the site.

The Local Area Formation Commission LAFCO Board of Directors approved the annexation of the property to Cupertino on April 6.

For detailed information on the project, opportunities to provide input, and to sign up for notifications and updates, go to engagecupertino.org/lawrencemitty.