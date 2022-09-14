ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a car fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway 24 near Fish Ranch Road in Orinda, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). The left lane of CA-24 going eastbound was blocked earlier, but as of 5:30 p.m., it has reopened.

Around 4:01 p.m., the car was fully engulfed in flames, according to a CHP incident report. The car had two occupants, but authorities have not reported any injuries.

Drivers were to expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes. All eastbound lanes were reopened at 5:10 p.m., according to CHP’s traffic log.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.