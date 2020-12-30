Lane closures cause major back up on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Traffic is heavily backed up on the Bay Bridge after an accident was reported Wednesday afternoon.
The accident was cleared around 1:40 p.m., but the traffic back up remained.
Two lanes were blocked off past the Yerba Buena Tunnel on westbound I-80 and caused traffic to back up to the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza.
No other details were immediately available.
