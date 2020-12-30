Lane closures cause major back up on Bay Bridge

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Traffic is heavily backed up on the Bay Bridge after an accident was reported Wednesday afternoon.

The accident was cleared around 1:40 p.m., but the traffic back up remained.

Two lanes were blocked off past the Yerba Buena Tunnel on westbound I-80 and caused traffic to back up to the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza.

No other details were immediately available.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News