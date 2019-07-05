Live Now
Pedestrian hit, killed in I-280 crash in San Francisco

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lanes on Interstate 280 in San Francisco were blocked Thursday night after a fatal crash near Geneva Avenue.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday and left lanes on northbound I-280 remain blocked.

According to the CHP, a suspect in an assault from earlier in the day was on the freeway when he was hit by the car.

Several lanes were closed Thursday evening.

The man who was hit and killed was a suspect in an assault near the Balboa Muni station, according to police.

After the alleged assault, the suspect fled the scene, onto the freeway, where he was hit.

The assault victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified a connection between the suspect and assault victim.

Drivers should expect delays on I-280.

