(KRON) — Traffic piled up near an entrance to the Bay Bridge on Wednesday night after a crash caused lanes to close. All lanes have since reopened.

The crash was reported on eastbound I-80 just east of 4th Street in San Francisco. The right lanes were blocked due to the incident.

Drivers are told to expect delays and avoid the area. There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.