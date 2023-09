(KRON) — One westbound lane is blocked on the Bay Bridge due to a crash Wednesday evening. Three lanes were blocked immediately after the crash at 5:30 p.m. By 6:15 p.m., only one lane was blocked.

California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert for the crash with injuries, which happened at Treasure Island Road.

Drivers are told to expect delays and find other routes if possible. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.