A big rig was overturned Saturday evening on the Golden Gate Bridge (California Highway Patrol).

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The one and two northbound and southbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge are blocked due to an overturned big rig truck Saturday evening, California Highway Patrol tweeted.

Authorities have not reported any injuries. CHP first tweeted about the incident at 6:29 p.m.

According to a 511 traffic alert tweeted at 5:58 p.m., all lanes were blocked in both directions. Travelers are asked to avoid the Golden Gate Bridge and use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.