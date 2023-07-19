(KRON) — Two northbound lanes of Highway 101 were blocked Wednesday afternoon due to a crash, California Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened at Highway 101 and Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg.

CHP believes five or six vehicles were involved in the crash. There were no fatalities as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, but a helicopter was used to take one victim to a hospital, CHP said.

A Sig Alert has been issued for the crash. There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

The cause of the collision and number of injuries are still unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.