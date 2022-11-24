A crash happened Thursday afternoon on Nov. 24 in the Yerba Buena Tunnel (Image Courtesy of Citizen App).

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple eastbound lanes are blocked on I-80 Thursday afternoon after a crash on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, according to a 511 traffic alert. As of 1:10 p.m., the left and center lanes are blocked.

There are at least six injuries from the crash, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. A photo from the scene (above) shows one car piled on top of another in the Yerba Buena Tunnel.

SFFD said three ambulances are at the scene. No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.