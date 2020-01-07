All NB lanes reopened on I-880 in Oakland near Coliseum following crash

OAKLAND (KRON) — All lanes on northbound Interstate 880 were blocked Monday night at 66th Avenue in Oakland because of a crash involving a big rig truck, according to authorities.

The lanes were reopened around 6:30 p.m.

The freeway was expected to reopen within the hour, the CHP said on Twitter around 6 p.m.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternate routes, if possible.

A Caltrans camera in the area shows a major backup on the roadway.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m.

According to the CHP, one person was treated for a complaint of pain after the crash.

No one else was injured.

Traffic collision occurred on I-880 northbound just south of High St.. All lanes are blocked due to disabled big rig. Expect heavy traffic. Use alternative routes. No ETO as of now pic.twitter.com/IjNEG4UxfH — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) January 7, 2020