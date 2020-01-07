Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

All NB lanes reopened on I-880 in Oakland near Coliseum following crash

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) — All lanes on northbound Interstate 880 were blocked Monday night at 66th Avenue in Oakland because of a crash involving a big rig truck, according to authorities.

The lanes were reopened around 6:30 p.m.

The freeway was expected to reopen within the hour, the CHP said on Twitter around 6 p.m.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternate routes, if possible.

A Caltrans camera in the area shows a major backup on the roadway.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m.

According to the CHP, one person was treated for a complaint of pain after the crash.

No one else was injured.

>> For live traffic conditions, click here

This is developing, check back for updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News