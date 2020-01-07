All NB lanes reopened on I-880 in Oakland near Coliseum following crash

OAKLAND (KRON) — All lanes on northbound Interstate 880 were blocked Monday night at 66th Avenue in Oakland because of a crash involving a big rig truck, according to authorities.
The lanes were reopened around 6:30 p.m.
The freeway was expected to reopen within the hour, the CHP said on Twitter around 6 p.m.
Drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternate routes, if possible.
A Caltrans camera in the area shows a major backup on the roadway.
The crash happened around 4:40 p.m.
According to the CHP, one person was treated for a complaint of pain after the crash.
No one else was injured.
This is developing, check back for updates