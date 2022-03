SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – All lanes are blocked southbound on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz mountains before The Summit after a postal carrier overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fully-loaded carrier, of unknown weight, lost its load, which was reported as all over the roadway at 5:01 a.m. Monday. At 5:14 a.m. CHP stated that it would be an extended closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.