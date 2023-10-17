(KRON) — Multiple lanes are blocked on the Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo going westbound due to a crash on Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol’s traffic log.

The crash was reported at about 4:20 p.m. A sig alert was issued at 4:39 p.m.

An image from Caltrans’ traffic camera showed that the three right lanes of the bridge were blocked.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area and find other routes. There is no estimated time to open the road.

In the other direction of Interstate 80, lanes were briefly blocked due to a separate crash. That wreck happened at Pinole Valley Road in Pinole, involving an overturned Mustang.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.