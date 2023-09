(KRON) — Two lanes were blocked on westbound Interstate 80 in Emeryville Wednesday evening due to a crash.

California Highway Patrol reported the crash at 6:49 p.m. and issued a severe traffic alert. The crash is west of Powell Street in Emeryville.

The two right lanes of I-80 are blocked. There is no estimated time for them to reopen.

CHP advised drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.