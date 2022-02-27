LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting Sunday around noon has caused lane closures and severe delays on westbound I-580 east of North Livermore Avenue in Livermore, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities did not disclose whether or not somebody was shot and how many vehicles were involved.

The shooting caused lanes to temporarily close around 12:30 p.m. The lanes reopened around 1:10 p.m., CHP said.

Caltrans cameras picked up images showing severe traffic buildup in the area.

511 SF Bay tweeted that there will be residual delays after reopening the lanes.

No other information was released at this time. Check back for updates.