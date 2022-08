Hundreds of tomatoes spilled on to Interstate 80 on Aug. 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol)

VACAVILLE (KRON) – California Highway Patrol is at a crash site involving a big-rig that spilled hundreds of tomatoes onto Interstate 80, according to a tweet.

The crash, involving a big-rig that went through the center divide, has closed multiple lanes of the interstate in both directions near the Alamo Drive exit in Vacaville.

People are advised top avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.