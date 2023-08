(KRON) — Two lanes are closed on Interstate 80 due to a crash Thursday afternoon, according to a 511 alert.

The crash happened at approximately 5:16 p.m. on eastbound I-80 east of the I-580 MacArthur Maze. The left and center lanes are blocked.

According to the 511 alert, there were injuries in the crash, but officials have not revealed the severity.

There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

