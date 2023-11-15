(BCN) — Lanes of state Highway 84 in Sunol were closed to motorists early Wednesday morning due to a crash.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 84 from Interstate Highway 680 to Main Street have been shut down, the California Highway Patrol said on social media around 5:45 a.m.

The portion of Pleasanton Sunol Road from Paloma Way to Koopman Road is also closed, the CHP said.

The crash on Tuesday night impacted power lines in the area, according to the CHP. There is no estimated time yet for when the affected roadway will reopen.

