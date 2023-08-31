(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reported at least one death early Thursday morning in the area of state Highway 4 in Pittsburg.

The CHP said that shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers learned a collision between a van and a big rig occurred in the eastbound lane of Highway 4 near San Marco Boulevard in the city. According to the driver of the big rig, the van hit the semi-trailer of the truck.

Eastbound lanes of state Highway 4 in Pittsburg have been cleared

The highway’s eastbound lanes just west of San Marco Boulevard were initially blocked due to the collision, the CHP said.

