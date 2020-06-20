Laney College professor accused of sending xenophobic messages to student

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It is a tweet of an email conversation between a college professor and a female Vietnamese student that has gone viral.

“Could you anglicize your name, Phuc Bui sounds like an insult in English.”

According to the person who posted the tweet that request was made by Laney College math professor Matthew Hubbard. The female student had this response:

“Your request to anglicize my name feels discriminatory and I will move forward with the Title IX Office if you cannot refer to me by my given birth name.”

“Unfortunately I am not surprised because there has been instances where I see teachers having misunderstanding with students,” Michelle Snider said.

Laney College journalism student Michelle Snider questions why Professor Hubbard didn’t make the effort to look up the correct pronunciation.

“I found it, to be blunt, just dumb because there are so many other ways that the teacher could have handled that situation and the pronunciation of the name isn’t even that,” Snider said. “You can look it up on YouTube.”

She is right! In fact, according to these videos, Phuc and Bui are not at all pronounced the way Professor Hubbard suggests in his email reply. He writes:

“Your name in English sounds like (expletive) Boy. If I lived in Vietnam and my name in your language sounded like Eat a (expletive), I would change my name to avoid embarrassment.”

We reached out to Professor Hubbard to give him an opportunity to explain his side of the story, but he declined to be interviewed.

The president of Laney College sent KRON4 a statement regarding the incident that reads:

“I am writing to let you know that we are aware of the allegations of racist and xenophobic messages from a faculty member at our college with a student about the pronunciation of their name. We take these allegations seriously and immediately placed the faculty member on administrative leave pending an investigation.”

