Lanslide concerns in Sausalito amid storm conditions

SAUSALITO (KRON) — For many people in the Bay Area, this storm marks the official start of the rainy season.

For those concerned about drought, it’s a good sign, but for those concerned about landslides, its not.

A light rain over Sausalito isn’t that big a deal, unless of course you live on the hillside along Sausalito Boulevard.

It was in February when the land above broke free, crossing the street and sending one home crashing down the hill into another on Crescent Avenue.

Earlier this month that debris was finally removed and replaced with seed and this green protective netting.

“The idea is to get some growth back on the slope and to keep it from eroding during the rain storm,” said Kevin McGowan, director of Sausalito Public Works.

Just before the rain hit Tuesday, public works crews put in some extra protection to catch green material before it goes into storm drains on Crescent.

An additional drainage system is also planned for this area in the next couple of weeks.

Above Sausalito Boulevard, plastic remains on the slope where the actual slide started to keep additional water from getting onto the hillside.

That should reduce, but not eliminate the risk of future slides.

“Anybody who lives in Sausalito should always be concerned about the steep slopes they live upon,” McGowan said. “So it’s hard to say if something is going to move up above us, but we’re going to manage it the best we can.

The city is also working with the park service to put additional monitoring devices on the hillside itself, which should help alert to any additional movement.

As for residents, the rain raises concerns for some, but not for others.

“I’m sad for these people and what’s happened, but I don’t feel personally endangered by it,” said Sausalito resident Betsy Stroman.