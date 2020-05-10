Large bobcat spotted in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A large bobcat was spotted in Fremont on Sunday, according to the Fremont Police Department.
The bobcat was seen in the area of Mission Boulevard and Paseo Padre Parkway. A photo captures the bobcat walking on the street.
Officials say bobcat sightings are common east of Mission Boulevard.
Here are some tips to follow if you were to encounter a bobcat:
- Be aware and cautious
- Do not approach
- Secure small animals and chickens
- Bring in small pets and pet food
- Call Animal Service at (510) 790-6635
