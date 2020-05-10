Live Now
Large bobcat spotted in Fremont

Bay Area

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A large bobcat was spotted in Fremont on Sunday, according to the Fremont Police Department.

The bobcat was seen in the area of Mission Boulevard and Paseo Padre Parkway. A photo captures the bobcat walking on the street.

Officials say bobcat sightings are common east of Mission Boulevard.

Here are some tips to follow if you were to encounter a bobcat:

  • Be aware and cautious
  • Do not approach
  • Secure small animals and chickens
  • Bring in small pets and pet food
  • Call Animal Service at (510) 790-6635

