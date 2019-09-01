Large crowd assaults San Jose officers, 3 injured

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Three police officers were assaulted on Saturday after being approached by a large crowd while issuing citations for drinking alcohol in a parking lot in San Jose.

Around 1:44 a.m., officers arrived at the lot on Market Street at Santa Clara Street.

Authorities say a large crowd came up to the officers and ‘aggressively interfered’ as they were investigating.

Other officers arrived as backup, however, a few officers were injured in the process of clearing out the crowd.

Police chased after a suspect who ran away with a gun.

When officials located the suspect, the gun was found in his waistband and was taken into custody.

Another suspect ran up at the time of the arrest and tried to take the gun from the police.

Officers were able to tase the second suspect and was taken into custody as well.

More than 60 officers were on the scene and made multiple arrests.

The three officers were treated on the scene for their non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, no other details have been released.