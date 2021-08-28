Large crowd gathers in SF to protest against Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A large crowd gathered at the United Nations Plaza in San Francisco Saturday to protest against Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Protesters met around 2 p.m. in front of the 50 United Nations Plaza Federal Office Building and marched along Market Street with flags, signs and their voices.

“We want peace! We want justice!

The protest, organized by the United Afghan Association, was part of a worldwide movement involving more than 30 cities.

The event calls on those across the globe to stand in solidarity and support the Afghan people in light of the recent collapse of Afghanistan’s government.

Thousands of refugees have already left Afghanistan and some of them are ending up in the Bay Area.

Jordane Tofighi, the director of the Oakland chapter of the International Rescue Committee, has helped 39 refugees since August and more are on the way.

This weekend, emergency help for Afghan refugees will be coordinated at the Noor Islamic Cultural Community Center in Concord.

If you want to be among the people helping the Afghan refugees when they arrive in the Bay Area, you’re invited to attend a preparations meeting this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Noor Islamic Cultural and Community Center in Concord. The meeting is open to the public.