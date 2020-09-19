Large crowds gather at Fort Mason in San Francisco with little to no masks worn

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Large crowds gathered at Form Mason in San Francisco Saturday afternoon.

KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky reports seeing little to no masks being worn and little social distancing.

Photos show crowds gathered together, some sitting down, but mostly standing up.

Several tables were also set up.

On Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office announced the city can open with indoor dining at 25% once California deems the city to have a “moderate” COVID-19 risk level.

This is expected “no sooner than the end of this month,” Breed said Friday.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Latest News

More News