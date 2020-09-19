Large crowds gather at Fort Mason in San Francisco with little to no masks worn

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Large crowds gathered at Form Mason in San Francisco Saturday afternoon.

KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky reports seeing little to no masks being worn and little social distancing.

Crowds at Fort Mason in San Francisco. Not many people seen wearing masks and little social distancing @kron4news #WearaMask pic.twitter.com/cIExu0pXrm — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) September 19, 2020

Photos show crowds gathered together, some sitting down, but mostly standing up.

Several tables were also set up.

On Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office announced the city can open with indoor dining at 25% once California deems the city to have a “moderate” COVID-19 risk level.

This is expected “no sooner than the end of this month,” Breed said Friday.

