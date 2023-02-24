(KRON) — A large fire broke out at a dock on Lake Berryessa Friday night, Cal Fire reported. There were no injuries reported as of 10:15 p.m.

The fire is located at the lake’s Markley Cove on the southeastern tip of the lake. About 10-20 boats, jet skis and houseboats caught fire, according to Cal Fire.

Crews from Cal Fire, the Napa County Fire Department, and other agencies responded. Firefighters stopped forward progress on the dock, but a section of the dock detached and continued to burn as it floated on its own.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.