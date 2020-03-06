Large events raise concerns as coronavirus continues to spread in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Despite new coronavirus cases in San Francisco and across the Bay Area, Warriors fans say they wouldn’t miss Steph Curry’s return to the court on Thursday.

“Slightly apprehensive, but I mean my love for Steph Curry kind of overcame that this time,” one fan said.

Other fans also say they’re taking their chances, despite public health department warnings to avoid large gathering places, if possible.

“I think the chances are really low so I feel comfortable. I’m gonna take precautions when I get in, I’m gonna wash my hands, get some sanitizer,” a woman said. “We took the train up, Cal Train and I felt comfortable.”

Several business conferences in San Francisco were already canceled.

Earlier this week, schools like Stanford said they’re now limiting attendances to their athletic events.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the public health department in Santa Clara County told businesses and stadiums to reconsider their schedules and think about canceling or delaying events.

“Things like concerts, events at stadiums, games and other things, conferences and other gatherings,” an official said Thursday. “Basically the bottom line here is we want to make sure people aren’t in a space where they’re among many many other people without being able to keep a distance from others.”

Still fans say the show must go on.

“I think that’s ridiculous and I think if things get worse, then that’s gonna be another story,” a woman said. “No need.”

At least, for now.

“It makes me wonder again for the NBA and San Francisco. How longs it gonna last? I got, I think there three or four home games and events going on this week,” a fan said. “And as a season ticket holder, I got tickets for all of them and I have to think about what I want to do.”

It was still business as usual at Chase Center Thursday night.

Despite those recommendations in Santa Clara County, the San Jose Sharks still played Thursday and stay they are actively monitoring the situations.

