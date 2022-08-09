RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident.
Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The suspect was arrested for retaliating at a family member after he was struck with a cane.
After he was hit, police said the suspect got into his car and drove over grass and gravestones, breaking a water main in the process. Water flooded the plot of the funeral director’s grandmother. He also hit the victim with his car and knocked a casket over.
The suspect was given medical attention for his injury before being booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism of a tomb/memorial.