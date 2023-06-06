(KRON) — A large fire at the Lake Chabot Golf Course clubhouse in Oakland was extinguished overnight, according to the Oakland Fire Department. Forty firefighters were involved in fighting the blaze.

Engine 28 was the first to arrive on the scene and immediately upgraded the original assignment, the department said. The incident commander struck a second alarm. Crews were successful in preventing the fire from spreading to surrounding vegetation.

Photos of the fire indicated that the clubhouse suffered significant damage in the blaze. There were no reports of injuries.