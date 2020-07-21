Large fire breaks out at Oakland building

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are working to contain a large fire that broke out at a building overnight in Oakland.

The fire is burning at a two-story building located at 3042 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Firefighters are reporting the roof has collapsed as well as heavy fire conditions.

Traffic is closed for several blocks in each direction; avoid the area.

The cause is under investigation.

No word on any injuries or fatalities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

