SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Plumes of smoke from a two-alarm commercial fire in San Leandro were visible all the way to San Jose on Sunday morning.

The fire took place at a one-story commercial building near 139th and Washington avenues, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The fire is still active at this time, and ACFD is asking the public to avoid the area.

KRON4’s Justin Campbell was live at the scene, and he reports fire crews are attacking from a ladder truck, spraying water onto the building to quell the flames.

Neighbors nearby tell KRON4 the same building also burned about six months ago. ACFD did not share what might have sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.