SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department fought a two-alarm fire in the Sunset District Thursday night.

The address of the fire is 1242 19th Street. It was first announced as a one-alarm fire but was later upgraded to two alarms.

There were no reported injuries as of Thursday night.

SFFD shared video (above) of fire crews fighting the blaze. Large flames were visible from the top of the building.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.