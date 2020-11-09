Large fire burns overnight at San Leandro warehouse

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Fire Department was battling a warehouse fire overnight Monday in San Leandro.

By 1:25 a.m., about 50 firefighters were on the scene to fight the large blaze at a Georgia Pacific packaging plant on Alvarado Street. When KRON4 arrived on scene, crews were putting out hot spots and it was finally put out around 5 a.m.

I'm reporting on the scene of this fire that broke out overnight. Flames roared at a Georgia Pacific packaging plant. Now crews putting out hot spots. https://t.co/PNj7AjvohY — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 9, 2020

Georgia Pacific’s corporate team says the fire happened in an outdoor storage area where its finished goods were held.

“We appreciate the rapid response by the Alameda County Fire Department and other first responders to address the fire at our box plant in San Leandro,” the corporate statement said. “The fire is now out. Thankfully there were no injuries. The facility expects to start back up this morning as scheduled.”

